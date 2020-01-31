Mpofu picks 11 wickets to hand Tuskers first Logan Cup win of the season

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

VETERAN pace bowler, Christopher Mpofu sent a huge message to the national cricket selectors that he is still one of the best in the country with 11 wickets for Tuskers, his efforts inspiring his team to a 32-run triumph over Rhinos in the Logan Cup fixture.

Mpofu followed up his 5/30 in the Rhinos first innings with six wickets for 38 in 15.1 overs in their second to hand Tuskers their first win in this season’s Logan Cup. The four-day was all over in two and a half days on Friday.

Neville Madziva fought a lone battle with the bat and almost took Rhinos over the line. The all rounder scored his maiden first class hundred, run out for 117, his team all out for 201 in their second innings.

With the national team heading off to Bangladesh next month for one Test, three One Day Internationals as well as two Twenty20 Internationals, it will be really hard for the selection panel to justify leaving out Mpofu and Madziva from the touring squad.

While Mpofu and Madziva were outstanding, the same could not be said about Peter Moor who recorded back to back ducks, facing just combined four deliveries. There was an uproar when Moor was omitted for the two Tests against Sri Lanka and the selectors will certainly feel that they made the right call in leaving him out.

