Musonda’s brilliant hundred guides Lady Chevrons to four-wicket triumph over Ireland in first ODI

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE women’s cricket team captain, Mary-Anne Musonda led from the front when she struck a magnificent 103 runs off 114 balls, her maiden ton in One Day Internationals as the Lady Chevrons defeated Ireland by four wickets at Harare Sports Club today (Tuesday).

Musonda, who came in to bat at number four put away nine fours to guide Zimbabwe to 254/6 in 43.5 overs, the victory target reached with 37 balls to spare. The skipper’s knock was enough for her to walk away with the Player of the Match award. Earlier on, Ireland had posted 253/8 in 50 overs after they had lost the toss and had been sent in to bat first. It proved to be a good day for the captains as Laura Delany, the Ireland skipper also top scored for her country with 86 from 81 balls.

While the captains had a brilliant show with the bat, the rest of the batters from either team failed to get past 50.

All the 11 Zimbabwean players earned their maiden caps in the shorter version of the game after the country’s women cricket team got ODI status by the ICC in April this year.

The next meeting between the two teams is Thursday when they clash in the second ODI, the third match is on Saturday while the final encounter is on next Monday.

Both teams are using the four-match series to prepare for the International Cricket Council Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier to be held in Zimbabwe from the end of November.

More action is lined up for the Adam Chifo coached Zimbabwean women before they head into battle in the World Cup Qualifier when they take on Bangladesh in three ODIs in November.

