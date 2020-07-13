Nakamba’s Aston Villa boost English premiership survival chances

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

MARVELOUS Nakamba’s English Premiership side, Aston Villa boosted chances of survival with a 2-0 triumph over Crystal Palace at Villa Park on Sunday.

Egyptian Mahmoud Ahmed Ibrahim Hassan, commonly known as Trézéguet scored a goal in each half to give the Claret and Blue an assured victory over the Eagles.

Trézéguet struck in the fourth minute of the referee’s optional time in the first half before he complete his brace in the 59th minute before he was substituted with two minutes to go.

Sunday’s win saw Villa move to third from bottom with 30 points and pushed Bournemouth down to 19th before the Cherries took on Leicester at King Power Stadium.

Dean Smith’s men brought an end to lengthy winless streak, which had seen them last record a win on 21 January when they defeated Watford 2-1. In the 10 matches they played before Sunday’s win, Villa drew two and lost eight.

Nakamba was introduced as a substitute with 10 minutes to go when he replaced Irishman Conor Hourihane.

The Zimbabwean midfielder has appeared 27 times in the English Premiership since he moved from Club Brugge, with 19 starts and eight times off the bench.

Aston Villa make a trip to Goodison Park to face Everton on Thursday, welcome Arsenal on 21 July before they end the season with an away fixture against fellow relegation threatened West Ham five days later.