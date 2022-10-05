National Heroes Shrine to be refurbished

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

WORK on the refurbishment of the National Heroes Acre in Harare will soon begin with an additional 104 graves set to be created as burial space at the shrine is now running out.

This comes amid revelations that of the current capacity of 195 graves, 161 have already been filled leaving just 35.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Cde Monica Mutsvangwa said provincial and district heroes acres will also be spruced up.

“It is therefore important that an additional 104 graves be created to ensure that the national shrine is able to accommodate new burials at all times. Cabinet also directed the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage to ensure that the national shrine is refurbished.

“Provincial and district heroes acres will also be spruced up. Cabinet also discussed the need to maintain our heroes monuments outside the country,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The Minister also revealed that the National Shrine will also have a Zimbabwe Liberation War Museum in its vicinity, to memorialise Zimbabwe’s colonial and liberation experiences together with the individual contributions of the heroes and heroines interred at the shrine.

The National Heroes Acre is a symbol and celebration of Zimbabwe’s triumph over adversities associated with dispossession and colonialism.