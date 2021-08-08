National honours for ZPRA pioneers

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE honours given to Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZPRA) liberation stalwarts among other liberation heroes and other rarely acknowledged public intellectuals is testimony that the Second Republic is keen to restore national memory and acknowledge the role played by everyone in the struggle for independence and development of the country, analysts have said.

Previously, only members of the uniformed forces could be conferred with such national awards and honours but in yet another first, the New Dispensation has extended the honour to civilians. In a Government Gazette on Friday, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda announced that outstanding Zimbabweans will be honoured under the new set of awards that were introduced by the Second Republic.

The honours fall under 13 categories which will be conferred to the recipients both posthumously and alive tomorrow during the Heroes Day commemorations and Defence Forces day on Tuesday.

According to the Government gazette 50 individuals and 14 organisations will be given the various State honours which have been catagorised as the Order of the Great Zimbabwe Diamond, Grand Commander of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit, Grand Officer of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit, Order of the Great Zimbabwe Silver, Order of the Star of Zimbabwe Gold, Order of the Star of Zimbabwe Silver, Silver Cross of Zimbabwe, National Historical Legacy Award, Independence Medal, Medal for Meritorious Service, Public Service Long Service and the Jairos Jiri Humanitarian Award.

Among those who will be honoured will be liberation war stalwarts from ZPRA, the military wing of Zapu during the liberation struggle, inclusive of General Nikita Mangena (Grand Commander of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit Award), who will be honoured posthumously with General Magama Tongogara from the Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army, the Zanu military wing during the war of liberation.

Other ZPRA cadres who will be honoured are pioneering freedom fighters, Cde Jane Ngwenya, who passed on last Thursday, Cde Moffat Hadebe, the late National Hero, Cde Abraham Nkiwane, Cde John Maluzo Ndlovu and Cde Gibson Mayisa. They will be honoured in Grand Officer of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit category. The Grand Commander of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit Award is followed by the Grand Officer of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit Award and both fall in the top three.

Other individuals set to be honoured for their various contributions in their respective sectors are historian Mr Pathisa Nyathi, the late Professor Phineas Mogorosi Makhurane (former NUST vice chancellor), Prof Ngwabi Mulunge Bhebhe (former Midlands State University vice chancellor) and Mrs Joanna Girlie Moyo-Sibanda (educationist), who will get the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe Silver. Hon Cain Mathema will be among reciptients of the Commendation Award together with Mr Nyathi, artist Stephen Chifunyise, journalists Reuben Barwe and Judith Tendesai Makwanya, among others.

Analysts have described the move by the Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa as a master stroke. Political analyst, Mr Richard Mahomva said the Second-Republic has been involved in a process of putting together many “disjointed aspects of our nationhood”.

He said the specifically designated honour to ZPRA cadres and other rarely acknowledged public intellectuals was an expression of history re-living itself and the restore legacy philosophy of 2017.

“All these efforts in reclaiming our national memory are significant in reminding us who we are, where we come from, where we are now and where we should be in the future,” he said.

Mr Nyathi, who will receive the commendation medal paid gratitude to President Mnangagwa saying recognition was the greatest honour one could receive during their lifetime. He noted that recognition pays better than monetary or material awards as it showed that people recognised and acknowledged the contribution one would have done within the society.

“I will give you an example of people like Cde Hadebe who has assumed a super human status when you talk of the liberation struggle. He belongs to the group of cadres who went to war before the generality of others, the majority of those who joined the struggle went in the 1970s. When Cde Hadebe joined the armed struggle in the early 1960s it was at a time when it seemed like a dream that the whites will be defeated. It took people like the late Cde Ngwenya, Cde Maluzo Ndlovu and Cde Hadebe who had the internal conviction that the whites could be defeated,” said Mr Nyathi.

He said these ZPRA cadres belonged to a different class of freedom fighters as not only were they pioneers of the armed struggle, but their stories inspired a lot of young black Zimbabweans to join the struggle.

“These people had already completed their training by 1964-1965 and had come with their inferior weapons to try and fight the whites. The forces that were pitted against them were quite formidable but it took a lot of courage for one to do that at that stage. It is this spirit of sacrifice that I believe is being honoured. I think this honour was a master stroke on the part of the President to give recognition to these heroes, some of whom are still alive, yes it came late but we will argue that it is better late than never,” said Mr Nyathi.

Commenting on the honour, Cde Hadebe said while he did not want to pre-empt the conferment he was, however, excited about the recognition. He said it was his hope that the Second Republic does not stop with just honouring them but makes it a yearly affair so as to honour other liberation heroes.

“This is honestly exciting and it is my hope that this becomes a frequent occurrence by the Second Republic,” said Cde Hadebe.

Mrs Joanna Girlie Moyo-Sibanda (87), the first teacher to introduce the “new approach”, a groundbreaking educational strategy that revolutionised Zimbabwe’s education system in 1962, said she was excited that she was getting the recognition during her lifetime.

“I have waited 57 years to get this recognition and what excites me is that I am being honoured while I am still alive. What excites me further is that the President himself is conferring this award to me personally which shows me that the contributions I made to the education sector are known by all. I have done a lot for this country, over the years I have worked extra hard and when I received the call that the President wants to honour me, it was the highlight of my life, it shows that my works have been recognised over the years,” she said.

All the awards are granted on the authority of the President and may be granted posthumously in accordance with regulations made in terms of the Act. The pioneers of resistance to colonialism will receive the Order of the Great Zimbabwe Diamond, namely Mbuya Charwe Nehanda Nyakasikana, Sekuru Gumboreshumba Kaguvi, Mukwati, Induna yamaButho Mtshana Khumalo, Chief Chinengundu Mashayamombe, Inkosikazi Lozikeyi Dlodlo, Induna yamaButho Mgandane Dlodlo, Chief Chingaira Makoni, Chief Mapondera, Chief Munyarari Zimunya, and Chief Chiwashira Mutekedza.

This year’s Heroes Day commemorations will be a hybrid event which will see just 200 people converging on the National Heroes Acre. Speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing last Thursday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Cde Monica Mutsvangwa said the provincial Heroes commemorations will also be limited to just 50 people.

“The 2021 main Heroes Day commemorations which will be held on 9 August at the National Heroes Acre will be a hybrid event with a small gathering of 200 people depicting the national outlook, such as War Veterans, spouses of Heroes and Heroines and the youth. His Excellency, the President will address the nation using virtual platforms. In addition, the President will confer medals on 16 recipients in various categories of Honours and Awards,” said

Minister Mutsvangwa.

Who qualifies for the Awards, Honours

Commendation Medal

The Commendation Medal may be awarded to any person for a commendation act, bravery; commendable service, innovation and enterprise; or continuous devotion to duty, which deserve recognition.

The Order of the Star of Zimbabwe

The star as a luminous body, lights up the otherwise dark night skies. In relation to human and endeavor, the star thus signifies the pinnacle of achievement. A conspicuous feature on the national flag, the star symbolises the yearnings and aspirations, which propels Zimbabweans in their quest to achieve the highest possible goals in the various spheres of human endeavor and is thus a fitting honour and award for superlative achievements. The medal for the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe has the following variants:

The Platinum Medal; This is reserved for persons who distinguish themselves in the fields of Politics and Diplomatic services as well as all declared national heroes. The Gold Medal; This is conferred on persons who register an exceptional performance in the field of Public Service, Defence and Security.

The Silver Medal; This is conferred on persons who distinguish themselves in the areas of Academic and Research; Business and Economics; and Social Services. The Bronze Medal; This is conferred on eminent achievers in the areas of Arts, Culture, Sport and entertainment. This medal is the highest in the category of Commendation medals. It measures 35 millimeters in diameter.

Bravery Awards- Gold Cross of Zimbabwe (G.C.Z); This is awarded to the members of the Uniformed Forces and civilians for conspicuous bravery in circumstances of extreme peril. This is the highest award and as such will head the order of precedence in this category. Public Service Long Medal; Persons serving as members of the Public Service on or after April,18,1981 are eligible for the award of this medal of efficient service for more than 25 years.

No bars are awarded for this medal. Silver Cross of Zimbabwe (S.C.Z); This is awarded to members of Uniformed Forces and Civilians for conspicuous bravery in circumstances of great peril.

The ceremonial Grand Master of the Legion of Merit is held only by the Head of State of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

Order of the Great Zimbabwe; This is to be conferred on Zimbabwe’s gallant sons and daughters for their supreme sacrifice in connection with the liberation, survival and development of Zimbabwe. This accolade comes in the following three variants: The Platinum, which is reserved for eligible Zimbabwean Heads of State upon retirement.

The Gold, which is reserved for eligible Zimbabwean Vice Presidents and the Silver, which is reserved for any deserving local citizen. There is also the Grand Commander of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit Award, followed by the Grand Officer of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit Award, which are ranked in the top three. The Grand Master of the Legion of Merit is held only by the Head of State of the Republic of Zimbabwe.