Need for more female teachers to take up athletics coaching- Kunzekweguta

Nkosilathi Sibanda

THE few number of female teachers that coach athletics has got local businessman and schools sport benefactor, Clemence Kunzekweguta worried, saying this was detrimental to efforts of empowering women in sport in the country.

He has urged female teachers to develop a passion for sport and in particular athletics and make sure they get updated with the latest technical expertise in order to cultivate outstanding athletes.

Kunzekweguta’s advice comes as the National Association of Primary Schools Heads (Naph) Matabeleland North inter-district national championships concluded on Thursday at Nkayi High School.

Kunzekweguta, through his business concern, Zero Suppliers, was one of the major sponsors of this year’s event and has over two decades been promoting the growth of sport in schools countrywide.

He told Zimpapers Sports Hub that he was touched by the fact that not many female teachers were keen on sport, advising they must not hesitate to take up sports courses as the coaching of athletics is not a preserve of their male counterparts only.

“The biggest question we might ask as we commemorate women’s month is why do we have few female teachers who are coaching athletics and other sport codes? It is worrying because sport is one vehicle that can used to propel women and have guide development in schools sport. Female educators must take courses to ensure their expertise is in line with the constantly evolving trends in athletics.

“I encourage them to actively participate in refresher courses and sports-related interventions to ensure they are not overshadowed by their male counterparts. It is crucial that we equip our teachers with the necessary expertise in athletics training. I am disturbed by the limited representation of female sports administrators and coaches in schools. It is disheartening to witness the overwhelming presence of male teachers in most training workshops. To address this issue, I strongly suggest that schools arrange refresher courses and workshops specifically aimed at empowering and encouraging female teachers to take on leadership roles in sports,” said Kunzekweguta.

He said if schools in Matabeleland North want to score big at athletics, the training of teachers with a passion for sport should be a priority.

“Athletics at primary school is fundamental in that it is where the young talent is identified and honed. That is why it is crucial for schools in the province to support the training of coaches.

“A coach with the skill and know-how of athletics produces top performing athletes. There is no way Mat North can prosper in the competitions with sub-standard coaches. When the provincial team goes to the national finals I advise that coaches fine tune athletes, especially the relay team.

He said his commitment to junior athletics will continue for the coming years.

“As Zero Suppliers we have pledged to support primary school athletics in Bulawayo, Matabeleland North, and Matabeleland South. The sponsorship deals will be in accordance with the guidelines set by Naph and we guarantee that our involvement in schools sport will be enduring.”