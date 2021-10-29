NEW: Castle Lager Premier Soccer League 2021/22 season start on 6 November

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League has announced that the 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League is starting on 6 November.

In an announcement made on Friday, the PSL said the season starts on Saturday 6 November, will take a break in December and only resumes in February next year after the Africa Cup of Nations.

“The 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season is set to commence on Saturday 6 November 2021. The league will break in December for the holidays and resume in February 2022 after the Africa Cup of Nations matches.

“The PSL urges clubs all stakeholders to strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocols to ensure that our stadia remain safe during this pandemic,’’ read the statement from the PSL.

According to the fixture list released, three times in a row PSL champions FC Platinum start their campaign at home against Tenax. Chicken Inn entertain Cranborne Bullets, Bulawayo Chiefs are at home against Triangle, Dynamos take on Yadah, Harare City have a date with Herentals. Highlanders start with an away fixture against Black Rhinos, Ngezi Platinum Stars square off against Bulawayo City while Manica Diamonds take on Whawha.

No league action took place in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions which came with a ban on sporting activities. Domestic football only resumed in May this year when the Chibuku Super Cup was played in four groups based in Bulawayo, Mutare, Harare and Zvishavane. The Chibuku Super Cup has now reached the quarterfinals, with all the last eight fixtures scheduled for Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro-Ngezi on Saturday and Sunday.

