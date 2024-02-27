New GBV project to be piloted in Matabeleland North

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Government through the Ministry of Women Affairs Community, and Small and Medium Enterprise Development in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund has launched the Women at the Centre Project which focuses on providing increased support to survivors of Gender Based Violence (GBV) through quality case management.

The launch which took place this Tuesday morning is being supported for a period of four years by a Japanese Pharmaceutical Company Takeda.

Zimbabwe is one of five countries that are part of this project together with Indonesia, El Salvador, Azerbaijan and Madagascar.

The Women at the Centre project seeks to ensure increased and sustained accessibility and availability of quality services for GBV survivors including those most marginalised; women and girls with disabilities; key populations and adolescent girls through increased GBV case management capacity and system strengthening.

In Zimbabwe, this nationwide project will be piloted in Matabeleland North Province’s Bubi district and then scaled to other provinces.

National Aids Council has raised concern over the years in the high HIV infection rates in adolescent girls and young women in districts of Matabeleland North Province such as Umguza, Bubi and Nkayi to name a few.

Many of the young people there are victims of GBV and early marriages

@NyembeziMu