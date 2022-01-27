New minimum wage for Agriculture sector set

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE National Employment Council for the Agricultural Industry in Zimbabwe have agreed on minimum wages for the general agriculture sector that has seen a 32.17 percent increase from the previous wage.

In the newly agreed wages, effective from 1 January 2022, the lowest general agriculture sector grade A1 will now pocket ZWL$ 8 550 up from ZWL$ 6 469, whereas the highest grade C2 will pocket ZWL$17 099 up from ZWL$12 937.

In a statement released Wednesday the National Employment Council for the Agricultural Industry in Zimbabwe announced the adjustments.

“The social parties constituting the National Employment Council for the Agricultural Industry in Zimbabwe, which are the Zimbabwe Agricultural Employers Organisation, Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union, Zimbabwe Farmers Union, Commercial Farmers Union, and Zimbabwe Tobacco Association on the employers side and the General Agriculture and Plantation Workers’ union of Zimbabwe and Horticulture, General Agriculture and Plantation Workers’ Union of Zimbabwe on the employees’ side, have agreed on minimum wages of the General Agriculture sector effective 1 January 2022,” reads the statement.

Grades between A2 and C1 will see their increased minimum wage ranging between ZWL$ 9 167 and ZWL$ 15 817.

While the adjustments are subject to change through an agreement by the social parties, the Council emphasised on employers to stick to the stipulated adjustments.

“No employee in the General Agriculture sector shall receive a basic wage which is lower than the minimum wage prescribed for his/her grade. The minimum wages set out in this collective bargaining agreement may be adjusted by agreement of the social parties hereto provided that the effective date of such adjustments shall be on a date after 31 January 2022,” reads the statement.

The adjustments come in handy for the Agricultural sector as it is witnessing an upward trajectory owing to sustainable rainfall patterns and government’s commitment towards capacitating the sector. [email protected]