Newly elected Victoria Falls Councillors sworn in

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

ZANU PF’s newly elected councillors attended their first Full Council meeting on Wednesday afternoon where they were also sworn in.

Councillor Tonderai Mutasa was elected ward 1 councillor while Clr Bekithemba Mlotshwa was elected ward 6 councilor.

Speaking during the full council meeting, Victoria falls City Mayor, Clr Somvelo Dhlamini welcomed the councillors and called for unity of purpose.

“I am proud to announce that ward one and six have new representatives. We have new councillors that we are swearing in today (Wednesday) as such we have to work together despite coming from different parties,” said Mayor Dhlamini.

Clr Mutasa replaces Margret Valley in ward 1 while Clr Mlotshwa replaces Ephias Mambume who were both recalled.