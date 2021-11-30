NGOs there to complement, not compete with Government

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Reporter

NON-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) are there to complement the Government’s development efforts not to compete against the powers that be.

These were the remarks of the Bulawayo Metropolitan Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Judith Ncube. She was speaking at the 40th anniversary celebrations of the Organisation of Rural Associations for Progress (Orap) held at the organisation’s headquarters in Bulawayo’s Richmond suburb on Saturday. Orap was founded in August 1981 by Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, the Minister of Women Affairs, Community and Small and Medium Enterprises Development.

Cde Ncube, who was the guest of honour at the celebrations highlighted that when the country achieved independence in 1980, the Government decided to work with groupings that were to supplement its development work.

“When we achieved independence in 1980, Government took on board organisations that would complement its efforts in addressing the plight of the underprivileged and disadvantaged.

“I want to emphasise on this, Orap is one of the organisations that are clear that they are complementing the Government’s efforts, that is why their roots are firm, it’s not easy to bring down Orap because they are clear that they are complementing, we are not competing with Government. Other organisations, they want to compete with Government, the Government is superior because it’s you and me,’’ Cde Ncube said.

Furthermore, Cde stated that Zimbabweans who were prepared to transform for their lives for the advancement of fellow citizens were always going to be indispensable when it comes to development.

“Leading citizens willing to change their own fortunes for the betterment of others were always going to be an essential element to progress. That is why, throughout the history of Zimbabwe, Government has endorsed the efforts of welfare organisations and other non-governmental organisations popularly known as NGOs in its pursuit of social objectives. For 40 years, Orap has helped millions of people to better their lives, the philosophy of “Zenzele” has given us all a meaningful marker to pursue,’’ she said.

Cde Ncube expressed her pride to be part of celebrations for what she described as a people pushed organisation that has been involved in the development of people, which has seen Zimbabweans come together to achieve great things.

“I am proud to be here today to aid in celebrating a people’s driven organisation, the Organisation of Rural Associations for Progress has since its inception been focused on the development of people through the individual, the family, the group and the community in association with one another.

“People have come together at village level to build schools, clinics, hospitals, gardens, irrigation schemes, dams and other assets that have changed the lives and improved communities. Orap has been at the heart of that effort in many districts across Zimbabwe,’’ Cde Ncube said.

Founder members of Orap, some of whom have since passed on were given praise for initiating an organisation that has transformed the lives of people of Matabeleland and the whole of Zimbabwe.

“Today we pay homage to those that honoured their dreams and had the courage to found this esteemed organisation, the Founders Council, some who are here with us today and others who have passed on, may their souls rest in peace. The region of Matabeleland and indeed Zimbabwe itself would not be what they are today without their bravery and commitment.”

Over the years, Orap has partnered with a number of United Nations agencies for provision of assistance to locals in a number of areas.

“Partner organisations from across the world have been proud to call Orap a sister organisation through engagements with entities such as the US Africa Children’s Fellowship, schools have received books and learning materials that have benefited our communities.

“The United Nations, through agencies such as the World Food Programme, UNDP, and Unicef have impacted millions of lives with Orap as a local partner. This has enabled international assistance to reach and impact the lives of the poorest in Africa at the same time Orap’s grassroots foundations have shifted the ways in which global leaders and institutions view poverty and development worldwide,’’ Cde Ncube said.

Messages of solidarity were read out from some of Orap’s partners at the celebrations.

