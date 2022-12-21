Nigerian caught with cocaine at Victoria Falls Airport

Caroline Mutsawu, Sunday News Reporter

A NIGERIAN man was arrested at the Victoria Falls International Airport after being found with 2,330 kilograms of cocaine.

Desmond Onyii Onuoha (46) was arrested on 23 by detectives from the Drugs and Narcotics section.

This came out when Onuoha- who resides either in Paulo, Brazil or Lagos, Nigeria- appeared at the Hwange magistrates court last Wednesday facing one count of unlawfully dealing in dangerous drugs.

He appeared before regional magistrate Mr Collet Ncube where he pleaded not guilty. Onuoha was remanded in custody to Monday.

The state represented by prosecutor, Mr Vumizulu Mangena, alleges that detectives from the Drugs and Narcotics section in Victoria Falls received information that Onuoha will be carrying drugs, the day before his arrival from Brazil via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia using a Nigerian passport around 11am.

On 23 October, a team of detectives proceeded to Victoria Falls International Airport where they acquired a passenger manifest for incoming planes in which the accused was on the list.

“Around midday, detectives identified Onuoha and observed him through the check in process in which he used a different passport, a Ghanaian passport. After checking in, detectives took the accused together with his luggage to Victoria Falls police station.

“Detectives conducted a thorough search resulting in the recovery of a white gel substance wrapped in cello tapes and stashed in the linings of hats and jackets. A preliminary drug test was conducted in the presence of the accused and it tested positive for cocaine,” said the prosecutor.

The cocaine was reportedly weighed in the presence of the accused and it amounted to 2,330 kilograms with a street value of $126 million.

The recovered drugs were sent for forensic examination and the forensic report will be produced in court as an exhibit.

