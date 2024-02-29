Nkulumane man defrauds nine people of US$106k

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

A 43-year old man from Nkulumane suburb is on the run after defrauding nine unsuspecting complainants promising them to import motor vehicles of their choice on their behalf.

Itayi Chipfakanya (43) is a proprietor of Quality Motors in Bulawayo dealing in buying and selling of motor vehicles.

Bulawayo Police Provincial Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrest saying the suspect duped the unsuspecting complainants between 2021 and 2023.

“From the period ranging from September 2021 up to September 2023 Itayi Chipfakanya has been collecting money from the complaints promising to avail their motor vehicles within six weeks. After the lapse of the agreed time the accused person started becoming evasive and failed to deliver. His cell phones are no longer reachable leading to the complainants making police reports.

“The first victim who wanted to buy a Toyota Fortuner suffered a prejudice of USD$35 000, second victim who wanted to buy a Isuzu KB300 suffered a prejudice of USD$15 000, the third victim who wanted to buy Honda CRV suffered a prejudice of USB$18 000, the fourth victim who wanted to buy a Totota Dyna suffered a prejudice of USD$13 500, the fifth victim who wanted to buy Nissan Note suffered a prejudice of USD$3 400, the sixth victim who wanted to buy a Toyota Wish suffered a prejudice of USD$2 600, the seventh victim who wanted to buy a Mazda CX5 suffered a prejudice of USD$8 000, the eighth victim who wanted to buy Toyota Axio suffered a prejudice of USD$ 4700 and the nineth victim who wanted to buy Nissan Juke suffered a prejudice of USD$ 5900. Altogether the complainants lost a total of USD$106 000-00 and nothing was recovered,” said Insp Ncube.

He appealed for information that may assist in the location and arrest of the fraudster saying his last known address is 15253 Nkulumane Bulawayo.

@nyeve14