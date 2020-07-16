No change in latest Fifa rankings for Warriors, Mighty Warriors

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THERE has been no change in position for the Zimbabwe’s men team in the in the latest Fifa World Rankings released on Thursday with the Warriors inactive since the November international window due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Zimbabwe are still ranked 111 in the world. In the Cosafa region, South Africa (71), Zambia (88), Madagascar (91) and Mozambique (106) are ranked higher than Zimbabwe. Namibia (117), Malawi (123), Angola (124), Comoros (133), Lesotho (139), Botswana (148), Eswatini (153), Mauritius (172) and Seychelles (202) have a lower ranking than Zimbabwe.

In the women’s rankings, the Mighty Warriors are also occupy 111 in the world, with South Africa (53) and Zambia (100) the better ranked teams from the Cosafa region.

The Warriors were last in action in November last year when they defeated Zambia 2-1 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier played in Lusaka, with both goals scored by Khama Billiat. Zimbabwe were meant to play Algeria home and away in March but those fixtures were postponed due to Covid-19. Other postponed fixtures would have seen the Warriors face the Zebras of Botswana away in June and Chipolopolo of Zambia at home in September. At the end of last month, the Confederation of African Football announced that the 2021 Afcon, scheduled for Cameroon early next year will now take place in January 2022 because of Covid-19.

With national team football on hold in Africa until October at least, it is a year when most African teams are likely to remain stationary on the Fifa rankings. There could large shifts in 2021, which promises to be an action filled 12 months for nations as they play catch-up in Africa Cup of Nations and Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

