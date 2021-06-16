No Covid-19 negative certificate, no exams- LSU

Melinda Ncube, Sunday News Reporter

LUPANE State University (LSU) students will only be able to write final examinations after producing Covid-19 certificates certifying them as negative from the disease.

This comes after an undisclosed number of students was put on isolation after testing positive upon arrival at LSU for face to face lessons.

According to a notice by the university’s Dean of Students, Dr Honest Ncube, a team from the Ministry of Health and Child Care was at the higher learning institution last Sunday conducting mandatory Covid-19 tests.

“Please note that a team from Ministry of Health and Child Care will be testing for Covid-19 on Sunday 13 June 2013 at 1100 hours, please note that no student shall be admitted into the examination room without a valid Covid 19 result slip.”

Commenting on the matter, LSU spokesperson, Mr Zwelithini Dlamini, said students are supposed to be tested for Covid 19 as instructed by the Health Ministry.

“I understand the request for students to do tests is due to the desire to minimise and manage the spread of Covid-19. We hope students will comply so that they protect themselves and the staff, we do not expect them to do short cuts or bring fake certificates as government officials would be on standby to authenticate the validity of those certificates, “ said Mr Dlamini.