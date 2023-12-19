No injuries in Rwanda plane incident 

Amanda Mlevu, Sunday News Reporter

THE Airports Company of Zimbabwe has revealed that no injuries were experienced on Monday when a RwandAir aircraft burst a tyre during take-off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

In a statement, the ACZ Public Relations and Communications Manager Mr Tonderai Mangombe confirmed that there were no injuries that occurred during the incident.

“We are pleased to report that there were no injuries recorded as a result of this incident. The safety and well-being of all passengers and crew members are of utmost importance to us, and we commend the swift response and professionalism of the RwandAir and Air Zimbabwe team for the cooperation and assistance in swiftly resolving the situation,” said Mr Mangombe.

He reaffirmed the public that Robert Mugabe International Airport has a state-of-the-art newly rehabilitated runway that meets all international safety standards and requirements.

“Safety remains our top priority, and we are committed to optimizing the customer’s travel experience through sustainable development and management of quality airports,” he said.