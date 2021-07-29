NRZ vaccinates workers

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

GOVERNMENT has given the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) the greenlight to vaccinate its workers against the Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen 333 employees being inoculated to date.

In a statement, NRZ public relations manager Mr Nyasha Maravanyika said the vaccination programme had started in Bulawayo and Gweru.

“The Government has given the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) permission to provide Covid-19 vaccines to its employees. Vaccination of employees at the workplace has already started in Gweru and Bulawayo.

“Since the vaccination exercise started in Bulawayo on 27 July 2021, 220 NRZ employees have received their first jab while in Gweru 113 employees have received the first dose,” said Mr Maravanyika.

He said the exercise is being done by NRZ nurses who have undergone training on administering the jabs and the Government was providing the Covid-19 vaccines through local health authorities.

In Harare, Mr Maravanyika said NRZ nurses are undergoing training to enable them to administer the vaccines.

“As more health personnel are trained, the workplace vaccinations will be extended to all NRZ industrial and community clinics around the country.”

He said NRZ runs four industrial and 10 community clinics throughout the country and industrial clinics cater for employees while community clinics provide service to the surrounding communities.

Mr Maravanyika said NRZ plans to vaccinate its entire workforce of more than 4 600 employees to ensure that they are protected against the Covid-19 virus and achieve organisational herd immunity.

He said: “This will enable the organisation to resume normal operations knowing that its employees and customers are safe from the Covid-19 virus. The NRZ has taken measures to decongest the workplace to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19.”

He said the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the NRZ adversely with 157 confirmed cases resulting in 11 deaths and the majority of the cases were reported under the current third wave.