Nust signs MoU with World Food Programme

Thandeka Matebesi, Business Reporter

The National University of Science and Technology (Nust) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the World Food Programme (WFP) aimed at strengthening resilience building for food security in Zimbabwe.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at Nust in Bulawayo today, WFP Representative and country director for Zimbabwe Mr Eddie Rowe said the partnership would address recurrent food insecurities caused by various shocks and stresses.

“Specifically the partnership between WFP Zimbabwe and NUST focuses on capacity strengthening and resilience building in Zimbabwe using tools that have been developed and tested worldwide.

“Many of you would be aware of the devastating effects of the 2015 -16 El Nino phenomenon, which left millions of people food insecure across the nation. Many people are still struggling to recover from that difficult time.

“That is why we seek to enhance the ability of vulnerable people to absorb and adapt to the effects of climate change and the impacts of disaster in a manner that supports sustainable transformation to achieve zero hunger,” said Mr Rowe.

Nust Vice Chancellor Professor Mqhele Dlodlo said Nust would document the best practices for resilience building and also offer short courses on resilience building and risk reduction.

“Institute of Development studies- Nust in this partnership is expected to contribute to resilience building through initiatives that fortify Food for Asset programming and enhance capacity building of extension personnel.

“The partnership will enable Nust to document best practices to promote lessons and evaluate the successes and weaknesses, and thereby identifying areas for further attention and to organise experience sharing platforms,” he said.

He added: “And finally, it will enable Nust develop short courses on resilience building, risk reduction, institutional development, targeting government and key stakeholders on the use and application of the Seasonal Livelihood Programming (SLP) and Community-Based Participatory Planning (CBPP) data for joint programming- helping us build the future resilience – builders of Zimbabwe,” said Prof Dlodlo.