Nust to research on impact of Covid-19

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Bulawayo is set to work on a research to determine the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The research is aimed at assisting the Government to develop relevant policies in the fight against the spread of the virus which the World Health Organisation has declared as a global pandemic.

The higher learning institution will reportedly conduct the research with support of the IAM4BYO-Fighting COVID-19 initiative.

Speaking on the sideline of a food donation exercise at Entumbane Brethren in Christ Church on Tuesday, the initiative’s chairperson, Mr Busisa Moyo said the research is part of broader objectives aimed at even looking at the future impact of the pandemic.

“As part of our four clusters as an initiative we have one that deals with research, in this case we are partnering with Nust to research on the impact of COVID-19. In this case we are talking of now when we are fighting its spread and even after this pandemic comes to pass.

“The research will focus on social vulnerabilities, also ensuring that we understand the pandemic better making sure that both the Government and initiatives like ours can respond with calculated, measured, appropriate interventions,” said Mr Moyo.

He said this was a means of responding to the President’s call for all sectors to come aboard and assist the Government in the fight against the spread of the pandemic.

“Government is doing what it can in the fight against the spread of this pandemic and we come in to compliment the efforts of Government. His Excellency, President Mnangagwa has already made a call for corporate and civic society to support Government initiatives which is what we are doing.

“We know that in Bulawayo there are about 160 000 vulnerable families, so we want to see what we can mobilise and assist the Government where we can,” he said.

He said the organisation was also working on a mapping exercise in the city for COVID-19 preparedness noting that the city was a referral center for the entire Southern region hence the need for deliberate policies focusing on the city.

“Bulawayo has a responsibility to lead, there for our the IAM4BYO-Fighting COVID-19 initiative is embarking on all these initiatives, realizing the need to lead not only from the Government perspective but also the non-state actors.

“The research by Nust will therefore come in handy in helping us have an effective plan of action in the fight against this pandemic,” said Mr Moyo.

The initiative- which has been tasked with the reopening of Ekusileni hospital as a national isolation center- recently announced that they require US$10,7 million for it to ensure that Mpilo Central, Thorngrove Infectious Diseases, Mater Dei and Ekusileni hospitals are fully equipped to handle COVID-19 cases. [email protected]