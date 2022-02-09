Oskido goes back to school

Oskido goes back to school

The Sunday News

Simba Jemwa, Online Correspondent

THE new school year won’t see just toddlers starting ‘big school’ and senior learners getting ready for their final lap, it will also see Oskido pick up a pen and book.

Born Oscar Mdlongwa in Zimbabwe, the Kalawa Jazmee supremo, businessman, popular DJ, artist and producer, revealed that she finally took the plunge and is going back to school.

“Today I embark on a new challenge by going back to school. I have enrolled at University of Pretoria for a 5-month Project Management Programme. That’s 8am to 5pm, 1 week per month. Believers let’s keep growing & empowering ourselves,” he said in a Tweet.

The tweet went viral with scores of his followers congratulating him for his bold decision. However, one follower brought a little humour to the thread.

FlatBushPiXR @FLATBUSHPIXL replying to @OskidoIBelieve said: “Bra are you high on something or you were born high…..ngyabuza nje!?”

