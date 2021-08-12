Over 20 percent Zimbabweans get vaccinated

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE country is making great strides at attaining Covid-19 herd immunity with over 20 percent of the population having been vaccinated to date.

Zimbabwe launched its Covid-19 vaccination programme in February this year and according to figures from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, 22,3 percent of the country’s population has received its first jab. Speaking during a post Cabinet briefing on Wednesday (yesterday), Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Honourable Monica Mutsvangwa said vaccinating in border towns, other hotspots and peoples’ markets was progressing as scheduled.

“Cabinet is informing the nation that as of 10 August 2021, a total of 1 912 592 persons had received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 1 061 238 had received the second dose. This translates to a national coverage of 22,3 percent and 12,3 percent for the first and second doses, respectively. The vaccination programme will be ramped up in provinces with low uptake such as Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland West provinces, and Chitungwiza where progress has been slow,” said Min Mutsvangwa.

The Minister revealed that private companies, hotels and other institutions could now access vaccines upon the payment of requisite fees to the Health Ministry.

“This is on the proviso that they seek authority from the Ministry for qualified persons to conduct the vaccination of their staff and or patrons. Special care should also be taken to ensure that standard equipment is used for vaccination,” said Min Mutsvangwa.

Meanwhile, according to the latest Covid-19 statistics as at 11 August 2021, Zimbabwe had 117 954 confirmed cases, including 93 502 recoveries and 3 991 deaths.