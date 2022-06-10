Pelandaba man arrested for indecent assault

Thembekile Ntuliki, Sunday News Reporter

A 55-year-old Pelandaba man has appeared in court after he indecently assaulted a 11-year-old girl.

Selby Maseko appeared before resident magistrate Mr Shepherd Mjanja at the Western Commonage Court on Thursday facing a charge on indecent assault.

According to the state case presented by Ms Melisa Dube, on 4 June, Maseko approached the 11-year-old girl who was playing outside and exposed his privates parts. The matter was reported to the police leading to Maseko’s arrest

Mr Mjanja sentenced Maseko to five months in prison, two months were suspended on condition of good behavior and the other three months were suspended on the understanding that he will perform 105 hours of community service.