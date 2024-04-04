Peter Dube appears in court

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

Gweru provincial magistrate, Ms Beaulity Dube has this afternoon charged Peter Dube with two murder counts and two attempted murder counts following a frenzied gun attack on four people including his second wife in 2021.

He has been remanded in custody to 17 April 2024.

Dube has been on the run since 2021 and was apprehended and deported from Ireland to Mozambique and then to Harare yesterday.

He arrived at the Gweru Central Police Station last night.