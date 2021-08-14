Police arrest 28 037 illegal gold panners

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

POLICE have arrested 28 037 illegal gold panners since the commencement of the operation “Chikorokoza ngachipere/ isitsheketsha kasiphele / no to machete gangs”.

The operation was launched on 7 July.

Posting on their Twitter account the police said:

“On 12 August police arrested 146 people involved in illegal mining activities across the country. 28 037 people have been arrested since the commencement of the operation code named, “Chikorokoza ngachipere/ isitsheketsha kasiphele / no to machete gangs”.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating a road traffic accident (RTA) which occurred at the 101km peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road where 10 passengers were injured.

“The ZRP is investigating a RTA which occurred at the 101km peg along Masvingo- B/bridge Road where 10 passengers were injured after the driver of a DNC Coaches bus towing a trailer, with 20 passengers on board, towards B/bridge, lost control of the bus and veered off the road before overturning once and landed on its side. The driver is being charged for negligent driving and violating Covid-19 regulations,” said the police.