Police arrest 28 037 illegal gold panners

The Sunday News

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

POLICE have arrested 28 037 illegal gold panners since the commencement of the operation “Chikorokoza ngachipere/ isitsheketsha kasiphele / no to machete gangs”.

The operation was launched on 7 July.

Posting on their Twitter account the police said:

“On 12 August police arrested 146 people involved in illegal mining activities across the country. 28 037 people have been arrested since the commencement of the operation code named, “Chikorokoza ngachipere/ isitsheketsha kasiphele / no to machete gangs”.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating a road traffic accident (RTA) which occurred at the 101km peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road where 10 passengers were injured.

“The ZRP is investigating a RTA which occurred at the 101km peg along Masvingo- B/bridge Road where 10 passengers were injured after the driver of a DNC Coaches bus towing a trailer, with 20 passengers on board, towards B/bridge, lost control of the bus and veered off the road before overturning once and landed on its side. The driver is being charged for negligent driving and violating Covid-19 regulations,” said the police.

