Police arrest maize fraudster

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested a 32-year-old man, Michael Ndebele for fraud involving US$40 000 in botched maize and bran deals.

Press and Public Relations Officer Bulawayo Province Abednico Ncube Inspector confirmed the incident.

“Police confirm the arrest of a Fraudster Michael Ndebele a male adult aged 32 who is a businessman and Director of Daily Harvest, a company with two branches based at 15318 Kelvin West, Bulawayo, and number 10 Swansea Road Belmont, Bulawayo. The company specialises in the milling of maize, soya beans and other farm products,” said Ins Ndebele.

According to the police, during the period between September 2023 and February 2024, the accused misrepresented himself to four complainants that his company buys maize bran and other raw materials in cash through advertisements on different media platforms.

He highlighted in his adverts that that cash would be paid upon delivery. Attracted by the accused’s good terms of payment, the complainants supplied the accused with raw materials but were not paid their dues at the agreed time leading to them making Police reports of fraud.

Police said the first victim a male adult aged 25 of Nettleton Road, Braeside, Harare delivered 7, 2 tonnes of sugar beans at the accused person’s workplace in Kelvin West and was not paid.

“Several efforts to get his money from the accused person proved futile as the accused person became evasive, giving false promises. He suffered prejudice of US$5 760-00.

The second victim a female adult aged 46 years, of Kamwala, Lusaka Zambia supplied 60 tonnes of maize bran to the accused company and was only paid US$6 350-00 instead of US$16 500-00, she supplied again 33. 5 tonnes of maize bran and instead of being paid US$ 8 727-20 as per delivery, only US$1 700-00 was paid. Efforts to get the remaining balance proved fruitless as the accused became evasive. The total value prejudiced suffered is US$17 083-00,” added the police.

The accused person ordered 30 tonnes of maize from the third victim a male adult aged 36 from Glenway, Harare for an agreed price of US$7 200-00. Upon delivery, the accused only paid US$2 500-00. The complainant tried several efforts to have his balance from the accused person but to no avail. He suffered prejudice of US$4 700-00.

The fourth victim a male adult aged 25 years of Helenview, Harare also delivered twice tonnes of maize bran at the accused person’s workplace. Instead of paying the full amount for the delivered product as agreed, the accused person only paid US$7 000-00 he also suffered prejudiced of US$11 870-00.

“Altogether the complainants lost US$39 413- 00 and nothing was recovered. Police instituted investigations into the reported cases and assistance rendered by relevant stakeholders and members of the public led to the arrest of the accused person. Police are concerned with cases of fraud where innocent people are conned of their hard-earned cash. Members of the public are urged to do due diligence before parting with their money,” said Ins Ncube.

