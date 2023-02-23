Police launch manhunt for 16-year-old murder suspect

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday New reporter

Bulawayo police have launched a manhunt and are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of a suspect who allegedly killed a 51-year-old man after they had a heated argument on 5 February in Iminyela a suburb in Bulawayo.

The suspect, Sibusiso Dube, aged 16 from Iminyela fled the scene after assaulting the deceased Gracious Dube with an unknown object in the head and leaving him bleeding on the floor.

Bulawayo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident. The two had a misunderstanding at the now-deceased’s residence leading to the accused assaulting the deceased. Some few minutes later, a neighbour found the now deceased lying on the ground bleeding from the nose and ears, and had sustained a swollen head as well as face.

He was taken to Mpilo Hospital by ambulance and a police report was made. The police tried to find the accused but he was not found in his place of residence. On 20 February Dube passed on while admitted to the hospital.

“Police would like to urge members of the public not to put the law into their own hands but try to find amicable ways to solve their problems or seek redress from other people rather than to resort to violence,” said Insp Ncube.