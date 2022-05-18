Police name victims of Gwanda mine accident

Dejected relatives watch as more bodies are brought to the surface

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have released the names of the seven victims who died after they were trapped in a mine shaft at Bucks Mine, Colleen Bawn last Saturday.

The accident occurred after hoisting ropes bringing them up a shift snapped, leading to a 240 metre plunge.

Rescue teams on Tuesday evening managed to retrieve the seven bodies much to the dismay of relatives who had gathered at the site to witness the mission, with the hope that they might be survivors.

In a statement, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi revealed that the deceased have been positively identified by their next of kin.

“The names of the seven victims were positively identified by their next of kin are; Ezweni Masuku, who was the mine manager, Chrispen Ndlovu, a male adult aged 32 years of Nekatambe Hwange, Wisdom Munsaka, a male adult aged 28 years of Sinamagonde, Binga, Desire Ncube, a male adult aged 25 years of Hwange, Panganai Chimuka, a male adult aged 23 years, Mbangeni Chester, a male adult aged 59 years and Abie Mudimba.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges mine owners to religiously follow safety, health and environmental regulations at mine sites to ensure the safety of workers,” reads the statement.