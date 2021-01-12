Police recover two drowned bodies

A rescue team searches for bodies in the car that was swept away by the flooded Gweru River yesterday.

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

POLICE Sub-aqua unit has managed to retrieve two bodies that were trapped in a submerged vehicle which was on Sunday morning swept away while trying to cross a flooded Gweru River.

The car was swept away at a bridge along Gweru-Matobo road.

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said police and the Civil Protection Unit managed to retrieve two bodies from the submerged vehicle while the other four people are suspected to have been swept away further down the river.

Insp Mahoko said the police managed to retrieve the Isuzu KB twin cab together with a compressor. An informant had however earlier on told police that the vehicle was a Toyota D4D.

Insp Mahoko said the search was continuing.

“The search party has so far managed to retrieve two bodies and we are continuing with the efforts to locate the remaining four, we will give an update. Police were yesterday informed that there were six people in the vehicle. So it means the other four bodies might have been swept away further down the river,” he said.

When the Sunday News crew visited the scene on Monday morning police were still searching for the missing four bodies.