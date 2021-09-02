Premier Soccer League prepares for resumption of football, Chibuku Super Cup to recommence end of September

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

AFTER the announcement of resumption of all sporting activity in the country by the Government on Tuesday, the Premier Soccer League is now gearing up for the restart of domestic football, with teams to start training next Monday.

In a statement released today (Thursday), the PSL instructed clubs to stick to to Covid-19 protocols connected to testing and vaccination in preparation for the resumption of football.

“Following announcement of the resumption of sports by government, the PSL has advised clubs to adhere to Covid-19 protocols relating to testing and vaccination in preparation for the resumption of football. Training will start from Monday 6 September 2021,’’ said the PSL.

Furthermore, the PSL announced that the Chibuku Super Cup, which was halted in July is set to resume at the end of September.

“The Chibuku Super Cup is expected to resume end of September 2021.”

PSL stakeholders have also been encouraged to get vaccinated and follow guidelines on thwarting and the restraining of Covid-19.

“We encourage our stakeholders to get vaccinated and to continuously follow the protocols and directives relating to the prevention and containment of Covid-19. Fixtures will be released soon,’’ concluded the PSL.

Clubs are now expected to conduct testing for Covid-19, which is a requirement for football to resume. [email protected]_29