Premier Soccer League slashes gate charges

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League has reduced gate charges which were pegged at US$10 for the rest of the ground, with the lowest ticket to now cost US$3 for all PSL fixtures starting with this weekend’s Chibuku Super Cup semifinal fixtures at the National Sports Stadium.

In a statement released on Friday, the PSL said the rest of the ground will cost US$3, grand stands US$5 and VIP US$10. All these amounts are payable in local currency at the official rate. The PSL said in arriving at the decision, it had consulted with various stakeholders who included club supporters associations.

“The Premier Soccer League has engaged various stakeholders including club supporters associations concerning gate charges for PSL matches.

“While the PSL notes that clubs suffered huge financial losses during the Covid-19 pandemic and continue to incur a lot of costs in preparing for matches, we also understand the need to make our matches appealing and affordable to football fans who are the heartbeat of the game,’’ said the PSL.

At the start of the 2021/22 season, the PSL announced that fans will part with US$10 for the rest of the ground, US$15 to occupy the grand stands and US$20 for the VIP.

The charges were not well received with fans staying away from the stadiums. Last Tuesday, a small crowd turned up for the match between Highlanders and Ngezi Platinum Stars at Barbourfields Stadium which was however cancelled after referees disappeared from the stadium.

For the Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinals played at Baobab Stadium, fans were asked to part with US$20 for the rest of the ground and US$50 for the VIP. The four matches played over two days were however poorly attended.

