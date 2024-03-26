Preps for SADC Summit advancing well

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

PREREPARATIONS for the 44th Session of the SADC Summit, which will be hosted by Zimbabwe in August are at an advanced stage with road rehabilitation, streetlighting, landscaping and waste water management being done to ensure delegates access the venue with ease.

The update was presented by the Honourable Vice President, General (Rtd.) Dr Constantino Chiwenga as Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Task Force on SADC Summit Preparations during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

In a Post Cabinet Briefing the Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere said the whole preparatory programme includes a Sub-Committee on Construction, to develop the requisite hosting facilities and the enabling infrastructure; and Sub-Committee on Communication, Brand Promotion and Publicity, which is responsible for disseminating information about Zimbabwe’s hosting of the SADC Summit and manage SADC monitoring and evaluation visits relating to the preparedness of the country to host the SADC Summit.

“In terms of preparations for the Summit, the Government of Zimbabwe has put in place measures to provide accommodation for all guests and participants.

Landscaping, rehabilitation and construction of access roads to the venue of the Summit are ongoing. The landscaping works are 58 percent complete, while the civil works are 67 percent complete. The Public Works Department is constructing a 2.8 mega litre water tank which is expected to be completed by June 2024. Meanwhile, the City of Harare is installing bio-digesters for managing waste-water.

The Municipality will also repair and upgrade traffic signals at key intersections on routes leading to the SADC Summit venue and hotels to be utilized by delegates around the City, as well as ensuring that street lights are working,” said Dr Muswere.

In terms of rehabilitation of main access roads, Dr Muswere said three main packages under this programme are being undertaken which are the Harare-Chirundu Section from Julius Nyerere Street to 2nd Street-Lomagundi Road to Westgate Traffic Circle the Harare-Kanyemba Section from Harare Drive to intersection with the New Parliament Boulevard; and the New Parliament Boulevard, New Parliament Loop Road, Access Roads and Old Mazowe Road.

In addition, the Minister said a number of selected roads from the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport to the City Centre and the access roads leading to the main access roads to the New Parliament, are being rehabilitated.

The Summit will be hosted at the New Parliament Building in the New City at Mt. Hampden. The nation is advised that a week prior to the Summit, the country will host the SADC Industrialisation Week.

The nation is further informed that the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services is coordinating provision of infrastructure to meet SADC Information Communication Technology requirements and facilitate a seamless flow of meetings and sessions during the Summit.

