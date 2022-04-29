President in Byo for ZITF official opening

29 Apr, 2022
0 Comments
President in Byo for ZITF official opening

The Sunday News

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived in Bulawayo ahead of today’s official opening of the 62nd edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

The President landed at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport aboard an Air Zimbabwe plane shortly before 8am.

He was welcomed by Cabinet Ministers who included Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza, her deputy Raj Modi, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Women Affairs Minister Sithembiso Nyoni and Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube,service chiefs among other senior Government officials.

Hundreds of Zanu PF supporters were also part of the people who welcomed the President

