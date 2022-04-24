President lauds gracious Bulawayo

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has praised Bulawayo Province for its flawless hosting of the 42nd Independence Day celebrations last week, saying he was confident the city will once again shine when it hosts the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) that kicks off on Tuesday.

In a Super April feat for Bulawayo, the city hosted the historic main Independence Day celebrations on Monday last week, the first outside Harare since 1980 and will this week host the ZITF.

In his weekly column published by Sunday News, President Mnangagwa said the province and the city did not disappoint and raised the bar very high for other provinces that are yet to host national events like the just ended Uhuru celebrations.

“Everything proceeded like clockwork, with not a single glitch. Thank you, Bulawayo Province and City, for rising to the occasion, and for being such a gracious and nationally-conscious host!” he said.

The President said barely a week after the successful hosting of the Children’s Party, Independence Eve Reception and the main celebrations, the city was ready to host ZITF.

“Amid the joyous Independence festivities, I detected undercurrents of some dignified hustle and bustle in the City of Kings and Queens. It was then I remembered that barely a week apart, Bulawayo was set to host a key international event, the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, ZITF. It takes a Province and City of real capacity to handle such key events in such close succession.

As I write, the ZITF grounds are abuzz as Bulawayo prepares for this premier event. The Province and City will again host our Nation. This warm and personable City will also honour (Kenya) President Kenyatta by renaming a road in his honour. I heartily thank Bulawayo Province and City for playing a key role in actualising and furthering our Policy of Engagement and Re-engagement,” said President Mnangagwa.

As of yesterday Sunday News observed that a number of companies were making final touches ahead of the international trade event. The event will run under the theme “Rethink, Reimagine, Reinvent Value Chains for Economic Development.” According to an update of the event released last week, a total of 514 direct exhibitors had booked space and 71 will be exhibiting for the first time.

A total of 14 foreign nations are also expected to take part. These include Angola, Botswana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, Belarus, Britain, Indonesia and Japan. President Mnangagwa also said the future of Bulawayo is growing more secure by the day owing to the developmental projects that have been undertaken over the years.

“The water challenges which dogged it from its inception as a sprawling town and city, will be resolved soon. Government is chasing a very tight timeline to ensure Bulawayo’s thirst is permanently slacked by the end of this year. Lake Gwayi-Shangani is on course to completion. Work on the over 270-kilometre pipeline which is set to deliver abundant water to Bulawayo City, has begun. Once done, the pipeline will green several agricultural projects along the way,” he said.

The President reiterated that in his working visit to Bulawayo in 2020 he toured a number of industries, a majority of which had long been mothballed or even closed.

“They have now reopened, presaging the return of industrial confidence through which we reassert our pole position as a manufacturing nation, north of the Limpopo. I am happy that the Cold Storage Company, CSC, is slowly but surely being rebuilt. It is a key enterprise which drives Bulawayo’s overall recovery. A buouyant CSC must lead in re-establishing our status as a global supplier of quality, tasty beef. Markets for Zimbabwean beef are abundant and insatiable,” he said.

He also visited transport giant National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) with a view to assessing its needs for full recovery.

“I am happy that the roadmap for the recovery of NRZ is now clearer. A partner has now been secured. As with the rest of the country, Bulawayo needs an efficient railway system to integrate our economy and to connect us to key ports for inbound and outbound economic activities,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said two key aerodromes in Hwange and Binga were set to play a key role in tourism.

“With the pace at which both Hwange and Victoria Falls are growing, as well as the grand vision for tourism we have along the Binga-Kanyemba stretch of the Zambezi River, these aerodromes are going to be rehabilitated. Again, Bulawayo is the biggest beneficiary. The power line connecting Hwange 7 and 8 to the main Station at Insukamini is near completion.

Before year-end, the first Unit — Hwange 7 — will come on line, thus boosting our national power supply. Aged Thermal Units in Bulawayo are set to be revamped and upgraded, thanks to a loan Government secured from India. With secure water and power supply, Bulawayo can now unleash its energies, thus reinstating its coveted status as our country’s industrial hub,” he said.

President Mnangagwa who was in Mozambique recently where he got insights on their thermal gas power station, said the same pipeline will help actualise Zimbabwe’s plans to exploit Lupane Gas Fields, adding this will be a double for Bulawayo and the entire Matabeleland Region which stands to benefit from growth spurts which this development triggers. He paid tribute to the working class in both formal and informal employment sectors of Zimbabwe ahead of the May Day (Workers Day on 1 May) celebrations.

“Together, we continue to create and add value to our economy, thus making it productive and competitive. The African Continental Free Trade Area we signed up to, requires that we produce and manufacture goods so we can trade with the rest of our Continent.

“This assignment has become even more urgent, with the upheavals registering in global markets.

“As we celebrate Workers’ Day, let us commit ourselves to more productive work and to doubling National value so we meet our growth and development targets, both of which are within grasp,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was supposed to officiate at this week’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, has been forced to cancel his trip following the death of Kenya’s former President.

At yesterday’s Zanu-PF rally in Epworth, Harare, President Mnangagwa led a moment of silence in honour of Kenya’s third president.

“We have the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair and we had invited Uhuru Kenyatta, the Kenyan President. However, we received news that his predecessor Mwai Kibaki died last night (Friday). Today, President Kenyatta sent me a message that he is no longer able to make the trip. He was supposed to come to Zimbabwe for a State visit and later go to Ghana,” said President Mnangagwa.