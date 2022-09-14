President leaves for Angola

The Sunday News

Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa left Harare this (Wednesday) afternoon to attend tomorrow’s inauguration of reelected Angola President João Lourenço in Luanda. The President was seen off at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Cabinet Ministers and senior Government officials.

President Lourenco’s party, the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), romped to victory in elections held on August 24 with 51,17 percent of the vote against closest challenger, National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), which had 43,95 percent. Several Heads of State and Government are expected to grace tomorrow’s ceremony.

