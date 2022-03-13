President Mnangaga meets Diasporans in UAE

Prosper Ndlovu and Africa Moyo in Dubai, UAE

Hundreds of Zimbabweans based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have converged at the St Regis Downtown Hotel in Dubai to meet President Mnangagwa, who arrived here this morning.

The President has just arrived at the venue for the engagement.

He will shortly deliver his keynote address.

A number of Cabinet ministers including Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minster Monica Mutsvangwa, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Professor Amon Murwira, Agriculture Minister Dr Anxious Masuka, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza and Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu, are present at the Diaspora engagement.