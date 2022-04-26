President Mnangagwa commends PPC Zimbabwe for solar farms initiative

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has commended the country’s leading cement manufacturer, PPC Zimbabwe for taking a giant step towards finding a solution to power shortages in the country by setting up two solar farms in Umguza District and Colleen Bawn in Gwanda.

The PPC Zimbabwe solar farms, which are being built at a cost of US$38 million will not only supply power to the company’s plants in Bulawayo and Colleen Bawn but excess electricity will be channeled to the national grid.

In a speech read on his behalf at the ground breaking ceremony for Umguza Solar Farm by the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Dr Sekai Nzenza, President Mnangagwa said the investment by PPC Zimbabwe fits together well with the National Development Strategy One (NDS1).

“The investment dovetails with our strategies outlined in the National Development Strategy One with regards to increasing the energy power supply through broadening the energy needs by promoting independent power producers,’’ President Mnangagwa said.

Running of cement production with renewable sources of power President Mnangagwa said reduces the industry’s contribution to reduction in carbon emissions.

“The powering of the cement production process with renewable energy resources is commended and will reduce the cement industry’s carbon footprint. I therefore congratulate PPC Zimbabwe for taking this bold decision to transition their operations to next zero carbon dioxide emissions by investing over $40 million towards constructing these 10 megawatts and 20 megawatt solar plants at Umguza and at your Colleen Bawn factory respectively,’’ the President said.

According to PPC Zimbabwe head of supply chain and strategic projects, Dr Mavellas Sibanda, the two farms will produce 30MW but the company only needs 17MW, with 13MW to be fed into the national grid. At the Umguza farm, 20 0000 solar panels will be installed while 40 000 will be put up in Colleen Bawn, with all the panels sun tracking type.

PPC Zimbabwe have for this project partnered with Centrawest and Sinohydro from China. The implementing partners will build and operate the two solar farms over a period of 20 years.

PPC Zimbabwe board chairman Todd Moyo indicated that they should be switching on the solar farms before the end of this year.

The ground breaking ceremony was attended by Minister of State Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Matabeleland North, Richard Moyo, his Matabeleland South counterpart Abedinico Ncube, Deputy Minister of Energy and Power Development Magna Mudyiwa, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Raj Modi as well as other senior Government officials and PPC Zimbabwe managing director Kelibone Masiyane together with his management team.

PPC Zimbabwe donated two truckloads of cement to President Mnangagwa who was meant to be the guest of honour at the ground breaking ceremony but could not make it due to other commitments. – @Mdawini_29