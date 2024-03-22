President Mnangagwa tours Manhize Dinson Steel plant

President Mnangagwa today toured the Manhize DISCO Steel Plant.

The US$1.5 billion Iron and Steel investment positions Zimbabwe among the ranks of global steel manufacturing hubs. DISCO is projected to produce 600 000 tonnes of steel products in the first phase, rising to 1,2 million tonnes in the second phase, then 3,2 million tonnes in the third phase and ultimately five million tonnes per year in the final phase, earning the country millions of dollars in foreign currency.