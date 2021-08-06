President mourns Cde Jane Ngwenya

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has revealed that the late pioneering female freedom fighter, Cde Jane Ngwenya was set to be honoured with the second highest honour- the Grand Commander Zimbabwe Order of Merit Award as part of the Heroes Day commemorations.

Cde Ngwenya (86) passed away at Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday.

In his condolence message, the President said he learnt of the passing on of Cde Ngwenya with shock and grief, revealing that he did not know that his visit to her at Coronation Cottages Home in Bulawayo about two and a half months ago would be the last time he would see her.

“What breaks my heart is that her demise came just three days before our nation would have honoured and celebrated her outstanding contribution to the national cause by conferring the Grand Commander Zimbabwe Order of Merit Award on her; the second highest honour Zimbabwe reserves for her most distinguished sons and daughters. Indeed, she would have been the first living recipient of such an outstanding award,” said the President.

The President said her fearless personality made her an ideal candidate to lead the Youth Wing of the nationalist movement.

“As a member of the Youth League, I served under her and vividly recall her bold and exceptional leadership in that role. Through her persuasive broadcast messages aired from Zambia, many youths gathered courage to join the armed struggle.

“Never to avoid risks of the struggle, she carries to the grave injuries she sustained in a bomb blast which claimed out late national hero Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo on January 22, 1977, in Zambia,” President Mnangagwa said.

Cde Ngwenya served as Deputy Minister of Labour, Manpower Planning and Social Welfare, which oversaw the rehabilitation of returnees and refugees from the liberation struggle.

The President said Cde Ngwenya leaves a rich and inspiring legacy for the nation and conveyed his deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Ngwenya family for losing a leading guardian and mentor.

He said the family must take comfort from the knowledge that the whole nation joins them in mourning Cde Ngwenya’s sad departure.

Cde Ngwenya who served as Deputy Minister of Labour, Manpower Planning and Social Welfare in the early 80s was involved in the formation of the Southern Rhodesia African National Congress in 1952, the National Democratic Party in 1960 and Zapu two years later.