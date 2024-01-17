President remembers late VP Nkomo

Judith Phiri Sunday News Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has joined the rest of the nation in commemorating the 11th anniversary of the death of former Vice President Dr John Landa Nkomo who he described as an astute leader with a principled stance on nation-building.

VP Nkomo died on January 17, 2013 at the age of 79 and was buried at the National Heroes Acre.

In a statement, the President said Dr Nkomo was a stalwart of the liberation struggle who contributed immensely to the birth of an independent Zimbabwe.

“From humble beginnings in rural Tsholotsho, Cde Jonn Landa Nkomo was irked by injustices of the colonial system and resolved to commit himself unflinchingly to the liberation of his motherland,” he said.

The late VP served the nation he had helped liberate in various portfolios which included Cabinet Minister, Speaker of Parliament from 2005 to 2008, Minister of State in the President’s Office, and National Chairman of the ruling Zanu PF party in 2009, the same year that he ascended to the post of Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa said in all the afore stated positions, Cde Nkomo exhibited unparalleled humility, selflessness and diligence, always striving to achieve the best results for communities and our entire nation, no matter the circumstances.

“As a true revolutionary, he lent maximum support to all empowerment and development programmes, foremost being the Land Reform Programme, which returned a vital resource to its rightful owners. Many today can testify to the former Vice President’s principled stance on nation-building, which saw him popularise the mantra “Peace begins with me. Peace begins with you. Peace begins with all of us.”

He said as the country remembers the late former VP, the Second Republic once again declares its unequivocal commitment to the uplifting of all Zimbabweans, leaving no one and no place behind.

The President said the second phase of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) shall be implemented with greater resolve as they consolidate the veritable gains so far scored.

“May the soul of the illustrious son of the soil and our national hero, the dear departed Cde John Landa Nkomo, rest in eternal peace,” he said.