President set to commission Pupu war memorial, clinic

The Sunday News

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

ALL eyes will be on Lupane in Matabeleland North Province tomorrow, with President Mnangagwa set to commission the Pupu War Memorial and Pupu Clinic.

The Pupu War Memorial immortalises the famous Pupu Battle of 1893, which saw a force of Ndebele soldiers, under the command of General Mtshane Khumalo, defeat a British troop of 33 led by Major Allan Wilson.

Meanwhile, the Pupu Clinic was funded by the Government through devolution funds. The imposing health facility, which boasts two wards for males and females, a labour ward, a post-natal ward, a vaccination room, a consultation room and a pharmacy, is expected to revolutionise health services in the area.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, said confirmed President Mnangagwa’s attendance of the event, which will be attended by government officials, traditional leaders as well as members of the local community.

“The ceremony will be attended by traditional leaders, the community, cabinet ministers and senior government officials. The Pupu Battle Memorial Monument is the site where Allan Wilson and his men were annihilated by king Lobengula’s regiment. The Memorial sets the record on what really transpired.  Before commissioning the Pupu Battle Memorial, the President is also expected to officially open Pupu Clinic, constructed courtesy of funding from the Lotteries and Gaming Board, a Department under the Ministry’s purview. The local community and all invited guests are to attend this function,” the statement read.

