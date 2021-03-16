Prince Dube makes a mark at Azam

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN striker, Prince Dube is making an impact at his Tanzanian club, Azam where he has shown his goal scoring prowess as well as creating goals despite his career being hampered by injuries.

Dube has been involved in 13 of the 34 goals scored by his team so far in the Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League. He has scored eight goals and provided five assists. The Warriors striker has played 18 out of 24 matches for the Tanzanian free spenders this season and is their leading goal scorer.

Dube made a good start to his career at Azam when he scored three goals and provided an assist in September as the Chamazi Millionaires won all the four league matches they played in that month. His good display saw him being voted as the Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League Player of the Month for September, an award which came with a cash prize of one million Tanzanian shillings (US$431).

The 24-year could have achieved more at Azam by now had his career not been affected by injuries.

Dube in November last year broke a bone on his left arm in a league match against Young Africans, which saw him undergoing an operation in South Africa. That ruled him out of action for weeks.

His latest injury setback came away against Mwadui on 6 March when he was substituted in the 25th minute after pulling a leg muscle in a match which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Azam are third on the log with 44 points, two behind second placed Simba Sports Club and trail log leaders Young Africans by six points.

@Mdawini_29