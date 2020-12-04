Prince Dube’s operation a success, striker to be officially out for four weeks

04 Dec, 2020 - 15:12 0 Views
0 Comments
Prince Dube’s operation a success, striker to be officially out for four weeks Prince Dube after a successful operation

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN striker, Prince Dube will officially be out for four weeks after undergoing a successful operation to rejoin a broken ulna bone on his left forearm at Vincent Palloti in Cape Town, South Africa on Thursday.

Zaka Zakazi, the Azam head of information and communication department said Dube’s operation was a success and the striker will be out of action for four weeks.

“Prince Dube underwent a successful surgery on his left arm to rejoin the broken bone (ulna), he is expected to stay out of the pitch for four weeks,’’ said Zakazi.

The Warriors striker fell and broke the bone on his left forearm while turning out for Azam in a Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League match against Young Africans last Wednesday. Azam flew the striker to Cape Town, South Africa as they believe that country has the expertise for the player to heal faster.

The Zimbabwean striker has made a bright start to his career at Azam with six goals and four assists in the league. He was voted the Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League Player of the Month for September, an award which came with a cash prize of one million Tanzanian shillings (US$431). @Mdawini_29

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting