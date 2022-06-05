Put God first and pray for peace: ED

President Mnangagwa, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, Chief Negomo (Mr Paradzai Kutyauripo) (right) and Zion Christian Church leader Bishop Nehemia Mutendi (left) follow proceedings during the chieftainship celebrations and prayer service in Chiweshe yesterday. Picture by John Manzongo

Tendai Rupapa in CHIWESHE

TRADITIONAL chiefs must put God first in all they do in order to be granted wisdom to rule over their people, while church leaders should continue to pray for peace, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing thousands of people gathered to celebrate and witness a prayer service for newly installed Chief Negomo, Mr Paradzai Kutyauripo, in Chiweshe yesterday, the President said during biblical times, the reign of rulers who despised God was always short-lived.

Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) led the service. Mr Kutyauripo is a brother to First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa. In a jest-filled speech interspersed with scriptures, the President Mnangagwa said all leaders come from God.

“I am thankful for your coming, especially the ZCC; for coming to pray for my in-law. The word says, ‘Even when you were in your mother’s womb, I gave you what to do on the face of the earth’.

“Do not be surprised by seeing Mr Kutyauripo being appointed chief here in Negomo’s area, the area of his ancestry. It was written long before by God that is what he would do. He has had good fortune because he fears God. He has been fortunate that a prophet of the Rozvis is praying for him.

“This is a great thing. Each and every one, wherever you are seated with the work you do, appreciate that even before your birth God had known that this is what you would be today. We never knew this day would come, but God knew it would.”

He called on Chief Negomo to rule fairly and always live according to God’s word.

“Chief Negomo, you have been given the chieftainship by your clan of many. God looked at all of them and selected you for this role before you knew it. Fear God and put him first and he will give you wisdom of ruling over your people.”

Traditional leaders, he added, were the country’s custodians.

“Traditionally, you have heard the word from the Bishop, the land that was colonised does not belong to us as politicians.

“The land that was taken belonged to chiefs. Yes, we went to war and we defeated the whites until they retreated from the country, but we do not forget that there is no land in Zimbabwe that has no owners,” he said.

“Land has its owners who know the norms of their area. We politicians must remember that this country has its owners.

“Ours is to spread the word that each chief has their area of jurisdiction and when we combine all the chieftainships in our country, that is where our country is built and becomes the Republic of Zimbabwe.

“If you look inside the Republic of Zimbabwe, you see all the chieftainships that are there.”

The President called on church leaders to pray for the country’s leadership and peace. During the service, the President danced to music by the ZCC brass band. He was joined by the First Lady, his son Emmerson Junior and other senior Government officials.