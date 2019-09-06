Raza left out of Chevrons squad for Bangladesh tour

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ALL rounder Sikandar Raza has been left out of Zimbabwe’s squad for the tour of Bangladesh over what Zimbabwe Cricket described as issues to do with his conduct.

ZC on Friday named two squads, one of the triangular series in Bangladesh and the other for a tri-series in Singapore. Hamilton Masakadza, who announced that he was retiring from all from all forms of cricket, will lead the Chevrons in the tri-series against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in what will be his last involvement in the game as a player.

Sean Williams has been named captain of the Zimbabwean team that is heading off to Singapore for a tri-series with Nepal and the host nation.

Selectors have decided to omit Raza from the two tours pending disciplinary issues raised by the captain.

“It is important that we support our captain, whether it is Masakadza or anyone else, by creating an environment in which we can be confident he will have the full support of all players, with everyone pulling in the same direction and able to trust each other. It is for those reasons that we have decided to leave Raza out,” Zimbabwe convener of selectors Walter Chawaguta said.

The Lalchand Rajput coached Chevrons head off to Bangladesh on Saturday.

Zimbabwe squad for Bangladesh triangular series: Hamilton Masakadza (captain), Regis Chakabva, Richmond Mutumbami, Sean Williams, Neville Madziva, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Tony Munyonga, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Christopher Mpofu, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Ainsley Ndlovu, Timycen Maruma, Ryan Burl

Zimbabwe squad for Singapore triangular series: Sean Williams (captain), Regis Chakabva, Brian Chari, Richmond Mutumbami, Neville Madziva, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Tony Munyonga, Daniel Jakiel, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, William Mashinge, Peter Moor, Timycen Maruma, Craig Ervine

