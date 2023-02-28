Raza’s Lahore Qalandars shoot to the top in Pakistan Super League

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

SIKANDAR Raza’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) side and defending champions Lahore Qalandars have shot to the top of the league standings after registering a huge 110 runs win over Islamabad United yesterday.

Scoring an unbeaten 23 runs with the bat, Raza helped his side post 200/7 in 20 overs and also took two wickets as they bowled out their opponents for just 90 runs in 13.5 overs to go on top of the standings with a superior net run rate to that of second placed Multan Sultans, who are coached by Zimbabwean legend Andy Flower.

The Zimbabwean stalwart came in to bat at number six and his 23 runs came from 10 balls. He scored two fours and one six, striking at 230 percent as they posted a defendable total. Abdullah Shafique top scored with 45 runs off 24 deliveries while Fakhar Zaman made 36 runs from 23 deliveries and Sam Billings chipped in with a 23 ball 33 runs as they recorded their second consecutive victory.

Defending the total, Raza bowled 1.5 overs for his two scalps, conceding six runs as the Chevrons star was going at an economy rate of 3.27. South Africa born Namibian all-rounder David Wiese took the most wickets for Qalandars, finishing with figures of 3/17 in three overs. Afghanistan leg spinner Rashid Khan took 2/8 in three overs whereas Zaman Khan and Haris Rauf took one scalp each to guide the reigning champions to their fourth victory in five matches.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz top scored for Islamabad United with 23 runs while Colin Munro contributed 18.

The Qalandars have eight points after suffering just one defeat while Flower’s Sultans also have the same number of points having played a game more than the table toppers. Qalandars have a net run rate of 1, 470 and Sultans are at 0, 844.

Up next for Raza and his team is a clash against Quetta Gladiators on Thursday in Lahore before they go on to face Sultans on Saturday as they look to defend their title.

