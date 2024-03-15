Rinomhota gets club blessings for Malawi tourney

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

Andy Rinomhota has received approval from his club to represent the Warriors in the upcoming four-nation tournament scheduled to take place later this month in Lilongwe, Malawi.

Rinomhota, who does duty for Rotherham in England, was named among Warriors players that are going to represent the country in an invitational competition that will also feature the hosts, Malawi, Zambia and Kenya from March 18 to 26.

Rotherham confirmed the midfielder’s availability, saying: “Rotherham United midfielder Andy Rinomhota has been called up to the senior Zimbabwe National Team squad for the latest round of fixtures. The on loan Cardiff City midfielder will jet off to an invitational tournament, where the Warriors will take on the hosts Malawi, Zambia and Kenya between the 18th and 26th March.”

Expressing their pleasure that Rinomhota caught the eye of interim Warriors coaches that include head coach Norman Mapeza and his assist Takesure Chiragwi, the club added: “Leeds-born Rinomhota qualifies for the national team through his father and has been called up alongside other EFL players including Brendan Galloway of Plymouth Argyle, Macauley Bonne of Cambridge United and Reading’s Tivonge Rushesha. Everyone at Rotherham United would like to congratulate Andy on his call-up to the national team and wish him all the best during the round of international fixtures.”

Zimbabwe will face neighbours Zambia on day one of the tournament, while hosts Malawi will face Kenya in the other match.

The Warriors versus Malawi game will be played on March 23 at 2 pmwith the other encounter set to follow at 5 pm

The winners will face in the final on March 25, while the losing sides play in the third place play-off earlier on the same day.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Martin Mapisa (Dynamos), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford B, England)

Defenders: Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield Town, England, Devine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Gerald Takwara (Ohod FC, Saudi Arabia), Kevin Moyo (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (Konyaspor, Turkey), Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), Munashe Garan’anga (KV Mechelen, Belgium), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle England), Jordan Zemura (Udinese, Italy), Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday, England).

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi (Reims, France), Junior Makunike (Simba Bhora), Tivonge Rushesha (Reading, England), Andy Rinomhota (Rotherham, England), Tawanda Chirewa (Wolves, England) Walter Musona (Simba Bhora)

Strikers: Tino Kadewere (Nantes, France), Daniel Msendami (Jwaneng Galaxy, Botswana) Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester, England), Macauley Bonne (Cambridge United, England)-@FUngaiMuderere