Robbers get away with US$2, 5 million

The Sunday News

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

ARMED robbers reportedly pounced on a ‘cash-in-transit’ vehicle on Wednesday and got away with  US$$2,5 million, police have said.

The incident occurred at Gwebi Riveriver laybye.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they had since launched a manhunt for the four suspects.

“The ZRP is investigating circumstances which led to a cash-in-transit robbery of US$2.5 million and $40 000 at Gwebi Bridge lay-bye on January 6, 2021 at 2pm. Anyone with information on the four suspects should contact any nearest police station.”

