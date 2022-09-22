Sanganai/Hlanganani preparation well on course, positive market response: ZTA

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) says preparations for the Sanganai/Hlanganani-World Tourism Expo 2022, have engaged into high gear with 100 buyers and 250 exhibitors from regional and international markets, registering to be part of the premier business exchange platform.

The Expo, taking place at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo from 13 to 15 October, will be the first in-person meeting since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

ZTA has expressed excitement over the latest edition of the annual tourism trade fair.

The authority’s spokesperson Mr Godfrey Koti said: “We are ready to welcome all our partners from across Africa and beyond to register to attend Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo to #MeetInZim, #VisitZimbabwe and indulge with international hosted buyers and media from key source markets on yet another physical business-to-business (B2B) event.”

He said so far exhibitors from South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and DRC have confirmed attendance and buyers from Zimbabwe’s traditional source markets that include the USA, the UK, Germany, China and Dubai are expected to attend.

Mr Koti said they were very delighted that they have had a very positive response from the international community particularly the critical source markets that they deal with.

“We shall be having about 100 quality buyers. With the pandemic it has been a tough time for tourism but we are excited that the sector is on the rebound on the back of strategies being implemented by the various sector players.

“We are expectant that the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo will also help us to reposition destination Zimbabwe into a world class marketing platform that will also in turn, give us the requisite receipts for the tourism sector as we chase our goal of reaching a $5 billion economy by 2025,” he added.

He said the Expo was a signature event and an ideal meeting place for developing quality business relationships and establishing strategic business partnerships with world tourism players.

The Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ), President Mr Farai Chimba encouraged businesses to jump onto the bandwagon of promoting Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism related activities.

He urged businesses to showcase their tourism products and services on the industry’s biggest stage while also acquiring knowledge about different source markets.

“We are super excited of the return of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo in Bulawayo, we look forward to the tourism flagship expo giving us the opportunity to showcase the best of warm hospitality and products,” said Mr Chimba.

Over the years, Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo has become a premier tourism expo held in Zimbabwe each year and has attracted exhibitors, buyers, investors and media persons from the local, regional and international markets. It has also played an important role in promoting Zimbabwe’s tourism industry.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic disruptions, the 2020 and 2021 editions of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo were held virtually with limited participants.