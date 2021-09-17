Schools top new Covid-19 cases

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

SCHOOLS constitute 88 percent of the new Covid-19 cases detected in the country as of Thursday, with Masvingo schools having the largest number of cases.

According to figures from the Ministry of Health and Child Care the country recorded a total of 285 new cases with nine deaths. Of the figure 88 percent was recorded in schools.

“285 new cases, all local, were reported today (Thursday), seven day rolling average for new cases rises to 187 from 164 on Wednesday. High number of cases constituting 88 percent of cases reported, Mashonaland East (7), Midlands (51), Matabeleland South (64) and Masvingo (65) are from outbreaks detected at schools,” reads the update.

Of the 2 808 active cases, the Ministry reported that 119 are hospitalised with eight new admissions, 16 asymptomatic cases, 81 mild to moderate, 22 severe cases and none on intensive care units.

“As at 16 September 2021, Zimbabwe had 127 368 confirmed cases, including 120 000 recoveries and 4 560 deaths. To date, a total of 2 908 514 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19,” said the Ministry.

