Shun spirit of rebellion: Bishop Mutendi

Patrick Chitumba at Defe Dopota, Gokwe South

ZIMBABWEANS must not rebel against their Government and must also honour the gallant sons and daughters who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country.

As such, the name Zimbabwe should be revered as it depicts a sovereign State that was once colonised and called Rhodesia.

This was said by Zion Christian Church (ZCC) leader Bishop Dr Nehemiah Mutendi at Defe Dopota in Gokwe South yesterday.

Addressing close to 100 000 church members from all over the world and also delegates from countries such as Botswana who are attending the annual Zuva Ra Samuel Mutendi Day commemorations, Dr Mutendi urged Zimbabweans to shy away from the spirit of rebellion.

ZCC pilgrimage is held in August to commemorate the day when the church founder Samuel Mutendi passed away and was later buried at Defe Dotopa in Gokwe South.

“Patriotic Zimbabweans must not rebel against their Government and must also honour the gallant sons and daughters who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country. Zimbabweans must shy away from the spirit of rebellion which is counter-productive and goes against the spirit of nation building,” he said.

Dr Mutendi said rebellion starts even from the rural areas when someone goes against a village head.

“When you rebel against the village head, you rebel against the headman to the Chief and against the Government and to God. It is of utter importance that people submit themselves to authority,” said Dr Mutendi.

He said people at times commit horrible sins that in the long run will devour them.

“When you go to lodges or brothels cheating on your partners you will be killing yourselves because you will acquire diseases there. So don’t rebel against your body and also the Bible says honour your leaders,” he said.

Dr Mutendi said some are in Zimbabwe but still think of Rhodesia.

“You stay in Zimbabwe and think you are in Rhodesia. Your father was born in Rhodesia and who brought the name Zimbabwe? You also forget the people who brought independence to the country. It’s not right,” he said.

Dr Mutendi said as the country commemorates the Heroes and Defence Forces day this week, people should take time to remember the gallant sons and daughters who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country.

“You can’t forget the people who brought back your sovereignty. We have even asked the Government leadership to come and grace us tomorrow (today). Beware of rebellious spirits. Beware of rebellion against those in power. You Zimbabweans must appreciate that you are in an independent Zimbabwe.

There are people who sacrificed for the restoration of our sovereignty. As we celebrate the heroes- we remember those who died for this country. Here we are also celebrating the death of our leader Baba Samuel Mutendi. We must also remember those church members who were persecuted for the freedom of worship during colonial era,” he said.

He said the late Prophet Samuel Mutemda prophesied his death.

“Before he died he told us that if we don’t see a sign after three days of his death people must not believe him.

Some still think the story is too little to say but we saw a sign. A star was seen in the clouds and he was then buried here. We should not be distracted by non-believers,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa is expected to grace the church gathering today.